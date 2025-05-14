Hyderabad emerges as one of the top global centres of life sciences manufacturing activity: Report

CHENNAI: Hyderabad emerged as a prominent global centre of life sciences manufacturing activity in India. One of the most progressing business districts in the South Indian city -- Genome Valley-- is already home to over 200 biotech and pharmaceutical companies from 18 countries, and houses facilities of six of the world's top 10 research and development (R&D) companies.
According to a latest report, ‘Global Life Sciences Atlas, released by CBRE, one of the world's leading real estate consultants, more than 20 life sciences and medical technology incubators are in Hyderabad. This is the highest concentration of medtech players in India.
The report, which profiles some of the world’s most important life sciences hubs—traditional and emerging -- and examining investment and construction trends impacting the life sciences industry, points out that Hyderabad is currently the key contributor and largest life sciences manufacturing and R&D cluster, undertaking research, training, and manufacturing, in India.
The city accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s pharmaceutical production, one-fifth of its pharmaceutical exports, and one-third of global vaccine output, the report highlighted.
The growing prominence of the life sciences industry has significantly impacted the growth of real estate development globally, with more than 35 million sq. ft. of lab/research and development (R&D) properties under construction last year. While US markets top the world’s largest life sciences R&D centres, other mainstays can be found in cities in Asia-Pacific region, like Hyderabad, Beijing, Shanghai, and Greater Tokyo.
In the APAC region life sciences landscape, India has a leading position, driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices companies. The report states that the gross office leasing space by life sciences firms in India increased by about 56% in 2025 year-on-year. It is an increase of about 5.8 million sq. ft. as against the previous year, , witnessing the highest-ever leasing activity by the sector.
This growth has been driven by several factors, including increased foreign direct investment (FDI), enhanced manufacturing capabilities, a cost-effective talent pool, greater emphasis on R&D, and demographic trends such as a rising population and increasing life expectancy, according to CBRE report.
Additionally, the ecosystem in Genome Valley supports diverse operations ranging from drug discovery to clinical research and large-scale manufacturing. Leading players here include Aurigene Pharma Services, Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Chemo, Cohance, Ferring, Indian Immunologicals, Novartis, Sai Life Sciences and Syngene.
The report also highlights that this momentum is being further reinforced by the Government of Telangana through progressive governance and strategic public-private partnerships. The government's recently launched Life Sciences Policy 2023–2028 offers a range of fiscal incentives and ready-to-use infrastructure to attract investment. Mega projects such as Hyderabad Pharma City—envisioned as the world’s largest integrated pharma cluster—and the Medical Devices Park are further cementing the city’s leadership as a comprehensive, end-to-end life sciences powerhouse.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, says that Hyderabad’s rise as a global life sciences manufacturing hub reflects the growing maturity and competitiveness of India’s life sciences sector.
As per the report, innovation, evolving healthcare needs, and demographic shifts are driving increased demand across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and med-tech industries. Globally, leading hubs such as Boston-Cambridge, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing, Shanghai, and Cambridge (UK) are shaping the next wave of life sciences growth. In the Asia-Pacific region, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, and Greater Tokyo have emerged as the largest markets for life sciences labs and R&D space.
"The city’s robust infrastructure, progressive policies, and exceptional scientific talent have made it a preferred destination for global pharmaceutical and biotech firms," the CBRE chairman added.
Hyderabad’s continued expansion of integrated life sciences infrastructure, is also coupled with India’s growing presence in the global supply chain, positions the country to play a defining role in shaping the next decade of healthcare and biotech innovation. As new clusters emerge and existing ecosystems mature, India is set to become a global benchmark for end-to-end life sciences excellence, from research to large-scale manufacturing.
“The increasing prominence of the life sciences industry is driving substantial real estate development on a global scale. The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of this trend," said Ada Choi, Head of Research -APAC, CBRE, added.
Notably, China currently exhibits the highest volume of ongoing laboratory construction worldwide, while India is establishing itself as a compelling hub for life sciences manufacturing. This underscores the robust growth trajectory of the life sciences sector in the region and suggests that strengthening demand dynamics will likely fuel further expansion in the coming years," says Ada Choi.