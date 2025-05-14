One-size-fits-all pricing model not suitable for upgrades: Gopal Vittal

However, the next level of pricing, where there's a large data allowance, should have that data allowance dramatically reduced. And then there should be a reason for people to upgrade to higher plans - for example, small, medium, large, and extra-large. “To illustrate this, if you look at the Indian price architecture and index the entry price at 100 and the highest price, the ratio might be 100 to 250.

But if you compare that with a market like Indonesia, which is similar to us in terms of geographical spread, population density, and so on, the ratio is 100 to 500,” said Vittal. Bharti Airtel reported a 432% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs. 11,022 crore for the January–March quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by tariff hikes and premiumisation.

In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of `2,072 crore. The telco said that it sees strong tailwinds led by growing penetration of smart TVs and changing content consumption habits. It estimates the industry to grow from the current level of 46 million homes to 80-90 million homes. “we're expanding our market presence with continued rollout of fiber home passes and offering fixed wireless access in newer pin codes where we've not been able to get fiber in,” said Vittal. Its industry-first anti-spam tool has led to significant relief for customers. The company has identified over 27.5 billion spam calls to date, translating to an impressive 1,560 spam calls every second. Since its launch in September '24, customers have seen a 16% reduction in spam calls.

Regarding the DoT's AGR conversion into equity, Vittal said Airtel wanted a non-discriminatory level playing field in terms of having an option to convert.

Whether they'll convert or not is a decision for the board to take. But they wanted to get clarification from the government on whether they had that option or not."