Royal Enfield to launch first EV 'Flying Flea' in January-March quarter of FY26

Royal Enfield will be launching its first electric motorcycle under the EV sub-brand ‘Flying Flea’ during the January–March quarter of the financial year 2026. The bikemaker’s foray into the electric vehicle (EV) space will commence with the C6 model, followed by the launch of the S6.

“We are currently in the testing phase… We are looking to launch in the fourth quarter of FY26,” said Eicher Motors Managing Director B. Govindarajan on Wednesday. He added that Royal Enfield will soon decide whether they will be selling their first EV with the existing retail format, set up exclusive stores, or adopt a direct-to-consumer model.

Royal Enfield, which also has a strong global presence, said that it is closely tracking development related to the U.S. tariff policy and is taking steps to mitigate near-term disruptions.

The company has stocked US dealerships with pre-tariff inventory to ensure product availability.

“For this reason, we have stocked inventory—even with pre-tariff motorcycles—which are capable of catering to the season, which is here and now. For other markets also, we are constantly monitoring the tariff situation,” said Govindarajan. He added that Royal Enfield will continue growing international markets slowly and steadily.