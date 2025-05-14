Royal Enfield to launch first EV 'Flying Flea' in January-March quarter of FY26

Royal Enfield will be launching its first electric motorcycle under the EV sub-brand ‘Flying Flea’ during the January–March quarter of the financial year 2026. The bikemaker’s foray into the electric vehicle (EV) space will commence with the C6 model, followed by the launch of the S6.
“We are currently in the testing phase… We are looking to launch in the fourth quarter of FY26,” said Eicher Motors Managing Director B. Govindarajan on Wednesday. He added that Royal Enfield will soon decide whether they will be selling their first EV with the existing retail format, set up exclusive stores, or adopt a direct-to-consumer model.
Royal Enfield, which also has a strong global presence, said that it is closely tracking development related to the U.S. tariff policy and is taking steps to mitigate near-term disruptions.
The company has stocked US dealerships with pre-tariff inventory to ensure product availability.
“For this reason, we have stocked inventory—even with pre-tariff motorcycles—which are capable of catering to the season, which is here and now. For other markets also, we are constantly monitoring the tariff situation,” said Govindarajan. He added that Royal Enfield will continue growing international markets slowly and steadily.
Royal Enfield recorded total sales of over 1 million motorcycles in the last financial year, up 11% year-on-year. The company’s exports rose 37% annually to 107,143 units during the fiscal.
Eicher Motors, the parent company of RE and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), on Wednesday reported a 27% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,241 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4,256 crore in the year-ago period, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
For FY25, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,734 crore, up 18% year-on-year. Revenue increased to Rs 18,870 crore from Rs 16,536 crore.
Siddhartha Lal, Chairman, Eicher Motors, said, “In the motorcycle business, the middleweight segment saw a lot of action from our peers. Remaining unfazed and maintaining focus on our strategic goals and community, Royal Enfield stood head and shoulders above everyone else to sell one million motorcycles annually, for the first time in its history…At VECV also we saw record-breaking volumes and a strong performance despite the prevailing challenging market conditions.”