Bharti Airtel launches AI-powered technology to block malicious websites and messages in real time

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of an AI-powered technology that detects and blocks malicious websites across all communication and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, including emails, browsers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and SMS, in real time.

The telecom operator said the service will be seamlessly integrated and auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. The service is currently available in the Haryana circle, with a nationwide rollout planned in the near future.

“We believe this will provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites. Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the 6 months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel.