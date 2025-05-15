Gold plunges Rs 1,800 to Rs95,050/10 gram amid weak global demand

Following the falling trend in the international market, domestic gold prices on Thursday declined nearly Rs 1,800 to Rs 95,050 per 10 grams in the national capital.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.5% purity plunged Rs1,800 to Rs 94,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity had closed at Rs 96,850 and Rs 96,400 per 10 grams, respectively, on Wednesday.

As uncertainty fades, investors are shifting towards riskier assets. Silver prices also on a losing streak for the fourth straight day, declining Rs 900 to Rs 97,000 per kg. The white metal had settled at Rs 98,000 per kg in the previous market session.

“On Thursday, bullion extended its losses due to several bearish factors, including the hawkish stance of multiple Fed members, the overall recovery of the US dollar, and a reduction in trade tensions. All these factors have contributed to a decline in bullion prices over the last two sessions, said Anuj Gupta, head of commodities & currencies at HDFC Securities.