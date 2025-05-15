Operation Sindoor: Turkish firm loses security clearance to operate in Indian airports

Turkey's backing of Pakistan over Operation Sindoor is proving to be costly for that country.

A Turkish firm Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, that handles a major share of services at nine major airports in India, has now lost its security clearance.

An order from the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday evening said the security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited "is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security".

The revocation of Celebi's security clearance effectively halts its operations at the major Indian airports.

Celebi Aviation has two separate entities - Celebi Airport Services India to manage ground handling operations and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India to oversee cargo services at Delhi International Airport, NDTV reported.

Celebi Aviation carries out several high-security tasks at Indian airports that are critical to the safe and efficient functioning of airport operations, the report said.

By now, several prominent universities in India have cancelled tie-ups with Turkey's educational institutions following Turkey's military support to Pakistan.

India had responded with Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives.

Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.