Benchmark indices open lower after Thursday’s sharp rally

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note Friday morning, retracing some of the sharp gains seen in the previous session. As of 9:16 AM IST, the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 25,000 mark, trading at 24,996.00, down 66 points or 0.26%. The BSE Sensex was also in the red, declining 242 points or 0.29% to 82,288.75.

This cooling off follows a robust two-day rally, including Thursday’s significant rebound, which saw the Nifty spike nearly 550 points from intraday lows—driven largely by unexpected foreign institutional investor (FII) activity.

Contrarian FII Buying Spurs Market Momentum

Analysts believe that investor sentiment had been cautious on expectations that FIIs might pare down exposure to Indian equities, favoring comparatively cheaper Chinese markets amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions. This sentiment led to an increase in cash holdings among domestic mutual funds and prompted some domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to turn sellers.