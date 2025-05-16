European shares are higher after a mixed session in Asia

HONG KONG: European shares advanced after a mixed session in Asia on Friday, with scant news driving trading.

Markets have calmed somewhat after the turmoil unleashed by Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs offensive, aimed at compelling companies to base manufacturing inside the United States.

The future for the S&P 500 advanced 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%.

Germany's DAX gained 0.7% to 23,865.44 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 7,889.84. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.3% to 8,660.21.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged at 37,753.72 after the government reported that Japan's economy contracted at a faster rate than expected in the first quarter of the year. Exports fell and consumer spending was flat, according to the data which showed a contraction of 0.7% from a year earlier.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5% to 23,345.05 while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% to 3,367.46.