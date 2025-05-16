Indian indices close in the negative; profit booking at higher levels drags frontline stocks lower

CHENNAI: Indian benchmark indices ended the final trading session of the week in negative territory, as profit-booking at higher levels dragged frontline stocks lower. Despite this, broader market sentiment remained buoyant, with small-cap and mid-cap indices registering solid gains.
Key Indices Performance
BSE Sensex slipped by 200.15 points or 0.24%, closing at 82,330.59. It moved between an intraday high of 82,514.81 and a low of 82,146.95. NSE Nifty50 ended 42.30 points or 0.17% lower at 25,019.80.
Broader Market Outperformance
While large-cap indices edged lower, broader markets significantly outperformed. Nifty Smallcap100 surged 1.86%, while Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.94%.
This divergence highlights continued investor interest in mid- and small-cap segments amid a search for alpha beyond heavyweights.
Top Sensex gainers on Friday included Eternal (+1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (+0.95%). Asian Paints (+0.80%), ITC (+0.70%), and IndusInd Bank (+0.60%). Top losers were Bharti Airtel (-2.76%), HCL Technologies (-1.88%), State Bank of India (-1.45%), Infosys (-1.20%), and Tech Mahindra (-0.79%).
Tech and banking stocks were among the key drags, as investors reassessed valuations after the recent rally.
Market Breadth & Volatility
Of the 4,126 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,616 advanced, 1,368 declined, and 142 remained unchanged
The India VIX (volatility index) declined 2.02% to settle at 16.55, signaling reduced near-term market volatility and a generally stable risk environment.
Market Outlook
Despite today’s mild correction in benchmark indices, the market breadth and strong gains in broader indices reflect underlying strength in the domestic equity market. The ongoing earnings season, macroeconomic data, and global cues will likely guide investor sentiment next week.