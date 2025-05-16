Indian indices close in the negative; profit booking at higher levels drags frontline stocks lower

This divergence highlights continued investor interest in mid- and small-cap segments amid a search for alpha beyond heavyweights.

Top Sensex gainers on Friday included Eternal (+1.20%), Hindustan Unilever (+0.95%). Asian Paints (+0.80%), ITC (+0.70%), and IndusInd Bank (+0.60%). Top losers were Bharti Airtel (-2.76%), HCL Technologies (-1.88%), State Bank of India (-1.45%), Infosys (-1.20%), and Tech Mahindra (-0.79%).

Tech and banking stocks were among the key drags, as investors reassessed valuations after the recent rally.

Market Breadth & Volatility

Of the 4,126 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,616 advanced, 1,368 declined, and 142 remained unchanged

The India VIX (volatility index) declined 2.02% to settle at 16.55, signaling reduced near-term market volatility and a generally stable risk environment.

Market Outlook

Despite today’s mild correction in benchmark indices, the market breadth and strong gains in broader indices reflect underlying strength in the domestic equity market. The ongoing earnings season, macroeconomic data, and global cues will likely guide investor sentiment next week.