IT firms see increased attrition rate, global capability centres more attractive choice for talent

BENGALURU: The attrition rate in IT services firms is slowly inching up, with many companies seeing an increase in the March quarter compared to previous quarters. HR experts say this is owing to various factors including single-digit salary hikes in comparison to double-digit offers from elsewhere and better opportunities across global capability centres (GCCs), start-ups and product companies.

Infosys' voluntary attrition in Q4FY25 was at 14.1% compared to 12.6% in the year-ago period. TCS' attrition rate stood at 13.3% in IT services in the March quarter, 13% in Q3 and 12.3% in Q2.

"The slow recovery year, from a talent action point, in FY2025 remained largely in line with the low and slow recovery curve pattern that began in the second half of FY2024. FY2025 saw large players slowly hiring to regain capacity they lost in the previous fiscal," said Kamal Karanth, Co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.

"While the IT services talent action picked up in relative terms, GCCs kept their hiring engines on through the year. With this dual effect from IT services and GCCs, mobility of talent increased and moved the average up by 1% point to nearly 14%," he said.