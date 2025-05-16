Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' proposes 5% remittance tax, may cost India $1.65 billion

BENGALURU: US President Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' proposes a 5% tax on remittances, which tax experts say may have a significant impact on India as the country is one of the biggest beneficiaries of US remittances.

The bill seeks to impose a 5% tax on international money transfers made by non-citizens, which includes holders of non-immigrant visas (like H-1B visas) who send money to India.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, remittances from the US in India’s total inward remittances remained the largest at 27.7% in 2023-24, up from 23.4% in 2020-21. This reflects a steady recovery in the US job market.

It said that in the US labour force, the percentage rise in foreign-born workers stood at 6.3% in 2022 from 0.7% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. However, in the case of native-born workers, the share largely remained unchanged at 1%. About 78% of Indian migrants in the US are employed in high earning sectors such as management, business and sciences. According to RBI data, India’s remittances have more than doubled from $55.6 billion in 2010-11 to $118.7 billion in 2023-24, which means about $33 billion were from the US. If the bill is enacted, India might need to forgo $1.65 billion in remittances.