Turkish aviation firm Celebi moves Delhi High Court against Centre’s security clearance revocation

A day after the Centre revoked its security clearance citing national security concerns, Turkey-based aviation services firm Celebi is reported to have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security withdrew security clearance for the company on Thursday. Celebi provides ground handling and cargo services at nine major airports across India. The revocation followed concerns over Turkey’s diplomatic stance, particularly its support for Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

On Friday, Celebi Airport Services India reportedly filed a petition in the Delhi High Court contesting the Centre’s decision, arguing that the cited national security concerns were vague and lacked sufficient explanation, according to a Reuters report. This development was independently confirmed by a senior aviation industry consultant contacted by TNIE.

According to the TNIE source, Celebi India stated in its petition that it operates as an Indian entity, employing over 3,000 Indian nationals, with management also led by Indian citizens, underscoring the substantial local workforce and leadership impacted by the Centre’s decision.