Turkish aviation firm Celebi moves Delhi High Court against Centre’s security clearance revocation

A day after the Centre revoked its security clearance citing national security concerns, Turkey-based aviation services firm Celebi is reported to have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security withdrew security clearance for the company on Thursday. Celebi provides ground handling and cargo services at nine major airports across India. The revocation followed concerns over Turkey’s diplomatic stance, particularly its support for Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, officials said.
On Friday, Celebi Airport Services India reportedly filed a petition in the Delhi High Court contesting the Centre’s decision, arguing that the cited national security concerns were vague and lacked sufficient explanation, according to a Reuters report. This development was independently confirmed by a senior aviation industry consultant contacted by TNIE.
According to the TNIE source, Celebi India stated in its petition that it operates as an Indian entity, employing over 3,000 Indian nationals, with management also led by Indian citizens, underscoring the substantial local workforce and leadership impacted by the Centre’s decision.
Earlier on Thursday night, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a statement had said that arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers and cargo. “Nothing is above the security of our nation and our fellow citizens. National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable."
News agency PTI reports that Celebi Aviation India, in an earlier statement, affirmed that it fully complies with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency.
It rejected all allegations regarding the company's ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector.
Delhi airport operator DIAL had also said it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.
The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022.
Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonne of cargo annually in India, according to its website.
It is present at Mumbai, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai airports.
The parent company of Celebi India, Celebi Aviation Holding also saw its shares plunge nearly 20 per cent over Thursday and Friday following the decision by India. On Thursday, the company’s stock dropped 10 per cent on Borsa Istanbul (Istanbul Stock Exchange), closing at 2,224 Turkish Lira (TL). The decline continued on Friday morning, with shares falling another 10 per cent to 2,002 TL. The parent company has also reportedly said it is exploring all legal options to resolve the issue with the Indian government.
Meanwhile, as airports look for other handlers, Mumbai airport has appointed Indo-Thai Airport Services for an interim arrangement of three months. Services have been handed over immediately.