Vodafone Idea warns of shutdown risk beyond FY 2025–26 without funding support

CHENNAI: Struggling telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a waiver or relief on its massive Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, warning that it may not be able to continue operations beyond FY 2025–26 without immediate financial support.

AGR is a key metric in Indian telecom industry that determines the amount of revenue telecom operators must share with the government.

In a petition filed on May 13, Vodafone Idea stated that despite receiving a second government lifeline just two months ago, the company is once again facing an existential crisis. Its plea comes amid a sustained refusal by banks to extend fresh credit, citing concerns over Vi’s outstanding liabilities, including the Rs 18,000 crore AGR instalment due in March 2026.

"It is humbly submitted that without bank funding, the Petitioner company (Vodafone Idea) will not be able to operate beyond FY 2025–26, as it does not have the ability to pay AGR instalment of Rs 18,000 crore as per DoT demands," the Vi petition stated.

The AGR dues, a long-standing issue stemming from a Supreme Court ruling in 2019, require telecom companies to pay a percentage of their revenue—including non-core income—to the government. Vodafone Idea, which owes over Rs 58,000 crore in total AGR-related liabilities, has repeatedly sought relief, citing the inability to raise funds or attract strategic investors without regulatory and financial clarity.