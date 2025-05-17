VerSe Innovation cuts 350 jobs amid AI-transformation

CHENNAI: VerSe Innovation, the parent company of popular content platforms such as Dailyhunt and Josh, has announced a strategic reduction in its workforce by approximately 350 roles this month. This move is part of a broader transformation initiative aimed at 'aligning the company's operational structure with its long-term business goals, profitability targets, and technological evolution'.

This marks the company’s first major downsizing since its last round of layoffs two and a half years ago, which affected 150 employees. The current restructuring comes amidst a pivotal phase of growth and consolidation, centered around deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across the organisation.

According to a company spokesperson, the ongoing restructuring is a result of a "well thought through comprehensive plan" focused on accelerating AI investments, streamlining operations and aligning organisational design with long-term strategic goals.