Candidate held 141 jobs in seven years in India's wildest moonlighting case, says EPFO data via OnGrid

BENGALURU: According to verified data from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), one candidate has done 141 jobs in just seven years, reveals background verification platform OnGrid.

On Monday, it flagged one of the most extreme cases of moonlighting that was witnessed in the country. Through its Employment History Check (EHC) solution, OnGrid identified the candidate who had 141 overlapping employment records.

Moonlighting means employees having a second job or side gig alongside their main employment. During Covid period, the moonlighting issue ignited several debates and IT companies such as Infosys and Wipro had warned their employees, saying "no double lives".

OnGrid said between 2018 and 2021, the candidate was simultaneously employed by up to 10 organisations at once, without a single day’s gap between roles.

In 2020, while the world grappled with layoffs and employment uncertainty, this individual clocked 50 new jobs, switching between start-ups, large enterprises, and MNCs, the background verification platform added.

“As remote work, freelancing, and hybrid models become the norm, employment risks are also evolving. Traditional background checks are simply not enough anymore,” said Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder & CEO, OnGrid.

“This case is a wake-up call. It underscores why reliable employment history verification like our EHC is now indispensable for modern hiring.”