Government sets ball rolling for global tender through GeM

The government has set the ball rolling for allowing foreign vendors to participate in government procurements in India. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the public procurement portal, is planning to launch global tender through the portal, most likely in the current financial year.

It is to be noted that India has agreed to allow UK businesses to participate in government procurement under the recently concluded India-UK trade agreement. Under the agreement, UK firms can now bid for tenders, and those with just 20% UK content will be treated as 'Class 2 Local Suppliers' under India’s Make in India policy. This could increase competition for Indian suppliers without them getting a similar access in the UK.