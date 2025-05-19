Myntra launches Myntra Global; to make 100 made-in-India fashion brands available in Singapore

BENGALURU: Myntra, part of the Flipkart Group, has launched Myntra Global to bring Indian fashion to Singapore, targeting over 650,000 Indian diaspora, with 30,000 users already visiting organically, said CEO Nandita Sinha on Monday.

She said the company is bringing about 35,000 styles from 100 brands across various categories including home and accessories, footwear and apparel.

Selections from brands including, Aurelia, Global Desi, AND, Libas, Rustorange, Mochi, W, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Chumbak, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit and Nasher Miles among many others have been made available to begin with.

This move will propel the growth of Indian fashion brands and help scale beyond India, the CEO said.

Sinha added, “Our journey of nearly two decades has been paved by the love of millions of customers and thousands of brands who trust us to make their fashion dreams possible. The launch of Myntra Global marks a milestone moment for Myntra. With our expertise in serving customers at scale and the exceptional offerings from some of the most loved brands, we are confident that Myntra Global will delight Indians living abroad and keep them connected to their roots, in style."