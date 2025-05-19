Overcoming the motherhood penalty at workplaces

The recent invocation of Article 21 by the Supreme Court to protect nursing mothers' right to breastfeed in public spaces, including workplaces, is a landmark moment. This invites an important call for discussion on the treatment of new mothers at work. According to the statistics, only 39.3% of rural women and 23.8% of urban women from India participate in the labour force (Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation Report, 2021 – 22). As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey, ‘access to childcare and other supportive services…the cultural and normative context of society and social norms’ have been identified among the primary reasons for the low participation of women in the labour force. Besides, reports consistently reveal a drop in women's participation at work. Despite these published statistics, it is conspicuous that new mothers still face a ‘motherhood penalty’ at work. Thus, the reminder by the Supreme Court should serve as a strong catalyst for workplaces to embrace a culture that actively supports new mothers.

The ‘mother card’?

Even though workplaces have progressed over the years and have started prioritizing diversity, many still lag behind in ensuring equity and inclusivity in an absolute sense. From micro-aggressions (or, sometimes, overt discrimination) to subtle nudges, the lived experiences of many working mothers in India reveal a constant struggle to balance their professional aspirations with maternal responsibilities. Who should be blamed – the unempathetic colleagues born out of years of conditioning embedded in social and cultural systems or a lack of inclusive culture at work? Nonetheless, the ‘motherhood penalty’ remains prevalent in India and makes new mothers vulnerable, self-doubting and emotionally weak as they come back to work.

Addressing the ‘motherhood penalty’

While this cannot be changed overnight, conscious efforts by workplaces can act as enablers to create a warm and supportive environment for new mothers:

Ensuring basic awareness: Educating employees on the emotional and physical challenges of new motherhood experiences, such as changes in the body, painful cramps, time commitment in breastfeeding, sleep deprivation and postpartum recovery, can help colleagues enhance their empathy and understanding of the context.

Recognizing biases: Perceptions affect behaviour, and therefore, capturing and addressing implicit and explicit biases of colleagues around maternity becomes crucial to help them address their flaws. Learn to avoid making assumptions, such as ‘her priorities have changed’ or ‘she does not want to take on bigger responsibilities anymore’.

Encouraging supportive behaviour: Offering support to new mothers, for example, lending them ears over their concerns or worries, covering for them when needed, extending helping hands with projects, or even checking on them occasionally, can create a positive emotional experience.

Adjusting expectations: Acknowledging the significant transitions new mothers go through physically and emotionally, it's important to adjust expectations to make their work experience comfortable. Providing flexibility in working hours or deadlines when she requires it can considerably impact her involvement with work.

Educating on postpartum depression (PPD): Clearly explaining that PPD is a serious mental health condition many new mothers go through that requires support, both by medical experts as well as family members and colleagues. Persistent sadness, loss of interest, and feelings of worthlessness are common symptoms that may affect work experiences and should be acknowledged.

New motherhood experiences should not be a privilege but a basic right for women employees. Remember that by valuing and supporting new motherhood at work, we empower women as well as foster a compassionate and, ultimately, successful workplace for everyone.

(The author is an Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at IIM Kozhikode)