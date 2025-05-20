Airtel and Google partner to offer Google One subscription to its postpaid and Wi-Fi customers

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google to bring the Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers. The telco, in a press note, said that this would help Airtel’s customers address the challenge of limited device storage.
Now all postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people. Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage, which will make device switching easier for customers.
The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base.
“With smartphones becoming the main device for managing both personal and professional information, storage has become a significant concern for users. We are pleased to collaborate with Google to address this issue by providing our customers with dependable, secure, and user-friendly storage solutions. This partnership will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid and Wi-Fi customers, allowing them access to a further 100 GB of storage,” said Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel.
Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms & Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google, said that Google is excited to partner with Airtel to bring Google One to millions in India.
“Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos, and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail, and more,” said Karen Teo.
To avail of this offer, customers will have to simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App and claim the benefit. After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a nominal fee of ₹125 per month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cease to be a Google One member.