Crypto regulation will protect investors and position India as innovation hub, say exchanges

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court emphasising the need for regulatory measures of cryptocurrency, crypto exchanges said well-structured regulations will not only safeguard investors but also empower crypto companies.

On Monday, the court said that if there is a 30% tax on crypto profits, why not regulate it.

The Supreme Court’s call for regulatory clarity in the crypto space is a pivotal moment for the Indian digital asset ecosystem. For crypto-INR futures traders in particular, a clear legal framework ensures market integrity, reduces counterparty risk, and boosts institutional participation — all essential for a healthy, scalable trading environment, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, which is a Crypto-INR perpetual futures trading platform.

Exchanges point out that since the market for digital currency is expanding at a very fast pace, the requirement for open rules is being felt, so that the investors are protected and misuse -- money laundering and fraud -- is avoided. "The court highlighted the creation of an architecture of law that enables innovation but ensures the financial system and consumer welfare. Cryptocurrencies, although increasingly popular, are currently in India in a grey category where there are no law-making regulations that control their exchange or use,” said Siddharth Ugrankar, CEO & Co Founder, Qila.Io.

The Supreme Court appeal reflects growing concern regarding the volatility of these virtual currencies and the risks involved, he added.