India well-positioned to negate impacts of US tariff: Moody’s

NEW DELHI: India is well positioned to deal with the negative effects of US tariffs and global trade disruptions due to its large domestic economy and low dependence on exports, Rating agency Moody’s has said in a recent report.

It says that government initiatives to boost private consumption, expand manufacturing capacity and increase infrastructure spending will help offset the weakening outlook for global demand. It says that India's limited reliance on the trade of goods and its robust service sector are mitigants to US tariffs

“India-made goods may even benefit from increased US demand if trade talks lead to lower tariffs on India compared to other emerging markets,” it says in its report released on Wednesday.

According to it, homegrown demand shields nonfinancial companies against tariffs. Further, infrastructure development and favorable demographics would underpin the businesses of India's nonfinancial companies.