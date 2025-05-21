IndiGo expands in Europe, launches direct flights to Manchester and Amsterdam

Starting 1st July 2025, IndiGo will become the only airline to offer non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK. The following day, 2nd July 2025, the carrier will expand further into Europe with the launch of its inaugural non-stop Mumbai–Amsterdam flight. Both routes will operate three times a week using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. For the first time, passengers on these long-haul flights will be offered complimentary hot meals and beverages.
Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ending March, driven by robust domestic travel demand. This marks a significant increase compared to the Rs 1,894.8 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter last year.
Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, described the airline’s long-haul foray as a pivotal moment in its global expansion strategy. “We look forward to a strong and synergistic partnership with Manchester Airport, enabling us to serve our customers well. This significant step underscores our commitment to becoming an airline of truly global scale and stature, and to contributing towards transforming India into a global aviation hub,” he said.
Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, welcomed the new route, stating that it makes Manchester the only airport in the North of England with a direct connection to India. “This cements our position as one of Europe’s best-connected airports,” he added.
Based in Gurugram, IndiGo’s choice to operate European flights from Mumbai comes at a time when Pakistan’s airspace closure continues to impact flight paths from Delhi, resulting in longer routes and higher operational costs. Mumbai-based operations are expected to save the airline both time and fuel.
IndiGo stated that this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in its growth journey, with Amsterdam and Manchester serving as its initial long-haul destinations. “With the introduction of more Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse, and the arrival of IndiGo’s A321XLRs starting this year, followed by the A350s from 2027, a new era will begin—enabling the airline to offer long-haul services with IndiGo’s unique value proposition,” the statement said.
On the Mumbai–Amsterdam route, Elbers noted that the airline is “stretching its wings further” to enhance accessibility and convenience for customers travelling to Europe for leisure, business, and education. He added that these new routes would also help showcase IndiGo’s extensive domestic network to international travellers, promoting the concept of “India by IndiGo”.