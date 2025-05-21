IndiGo expands in Europe, launches direct flights to Manchester and Amsterdam

Starting 1st July 2025, IndiGo will become the only airline to offer non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK. The following day, 2nd July 2025, the carrier will expand further into Europe with the launch of its inaugural non-stop Mumbai–Amsterdam flight. Both routes will operate three times a week using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. For the first time, passengers on these long-haul flights will be offered complimentary hot meals and beverages.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ending March, driven by robust domestic travel demand. This marks a significant increase compared to the Rs 1,894.8 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, described the airline’s long-haul foray as a pivotal moment in its global expansion strategy. “We look forward to a strong and synergistic partnership with Manchester Airport, enabling us to serve our customers well. This significant step underscores our commitment to becoming an airline of truly global scale and stature, and to contributing towards transforming India into a global aviation hub,” he said.