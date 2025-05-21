Mumbai offers highest pay for freshers at Rs 4.29 lakh per annum, Chennai lowest

BENGALURU: When it comes to freshers' salary packages, Mumbai offers the highest pay at Rs 4.29 lakh per annum, followed by Delhi at Rs 4.05 lakh. Since sales and finance roles offer the highest salaries to fresh graduates, these cities are considered the best, whereas Chennai recorded the lowest among metros with average fresher compensation at Rs 2.65 lakh, according to an analysis by AI-powered hiring platform GetWork.
From the jobs posted on the platform in FY25, it found that Pune offers an average package of Rs 3.34 lakh and start-up capital and tech hub Bengaluru recorded an average salary of Rs 2.95 lakh.
GetWork CEO & Founder Rahul Veerwal said, “The variation in average fresher salaries across metro cities demonstrates a strong demand originating from regional cities, cost-of-living and industry specific concentration."
"Metro cities that are densely populated with corporate headquarters and financial institutions naturally offer higher-level compensation at entry level than tech-centric hubs that are majorly dominated by start-ups. Subsequently, these trends reflect how local economic ecosystems shape fresher hiring scenarios in India," he added.
Overall, companies hiring freshers in FY25 offered an average salary of Rs 3.22 lakh, which is 3.4% higher than the Rs 3.12 lakh average salary offered in FY24. The platform also found that there are lucrative opportunities in some sectors for top-tier talent and that freshers draw the highest salary of Rs 10 lakh in select roles.
It says the lowest fresher salary recorded at Rs 2.1 lakh illustrates the broad range of compensation at the entry level depending on skillset, location and employer type.
“India’s job market is stabilising and hence, the fresher compensation is gradually improving. The rise in salaries, especially in metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR and the strong growth in sales and finance roles indicate companies are willing to invest in entry-level talent to bring adaptability and new-age skills to the work,” the platform added.