Mumbai offers highest pay for freshers at Rs 4.29 lakh per annum, Chennai lowest

BENGALURU: When it comes to freshers' salary packages, Mumbai offers the highest pay at Rs 4.29 lakh per annum, followed by Delhi at Rs 4.05 lakh. Since sales and finance roles offer the highest salaries to fresh graduates, these cities are considered the best, whereas Chennai recorded the lowest among metros with average fresher compensation at Rs 2.65 lakh, according to an analysis by AI-powered hiring platform GetWork.

From the jobs posted on the platform in FY25, it found that Pune offers an average package of Rs 3.34 lakh and start-up capital and tech hub Bengaluru recorded an average salary of Rs 2.95 lakh.

GetWork CEO & Founder Rahul Veerwal said, “The variation in average fresher salaries across metro cities demonstrates a strong demand originating from regional cities, cost-of-living and industry specific concentration."

"Metro cities that are densely populated with corporate headquarters and financial institutions naturally offer higher-level compensation at entry level than tech-centric hubs that are majorly dominated by start-ups. Subsequently, these trends reflect how local economic ecosystems shape fresher hiring scenarios in India," he added.