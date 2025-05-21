Sustainable healthcare: Why Lupin-Honeywell partnership is significant

In India, pMDIs—particularly those using HFCs—are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions due to the high GWP of these propellants. Although dry-powder inhalers (DPIs) are used more frequently, pMDIs contribute far more to emissions. Research shows that a large share of these emissions comes from short-acting beta-2 agonist (SABA) inhalers, especially when asthma is poorly controlled.

According to Lupin, its new product is designed for patients with asthma and COPD. Honeywell’s Solstice Air offers a low-GWP alternative that could substantially reduce the release of high-impact greenhouse gases, marking a major step forward in reducing the industry's carbon emissions.

Technology to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions

Lupin aims to become the first pharmaceutical company in India to use Honeywell’s Solstice Air at scale as a next-generation propellant in pMDIs. Solstice Air provides an alternative to traditional HFC propellants, with the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99.9%.

“Lupin’s partnership with Honeywell underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality medicines while working towards a healthier, more sustainable future for our patients and communities worldwide. By integrating Solstice Air into our products, we are not only enhancing patient care but also significantly reducing our environmental impact,” claimed Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta in a recent media statement.

“Solstice Air can play a critical role in ensuring that Lupin’s respiratory inhalers provide safe and effective treatment options, while also leveraging the latest technology to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” added Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India.

“By continuing to research and develop advanced technologies to reduce carbon emissions, Honeywell is committed to driving innovation that enhances healthcare efficacy while pioneering sustainable practices,” Modi claims.