ITC Q4 profit grows at 3%; revenue up 9%

FMCG major ITC has posted a 9.2% growth in fourth quarter revenue at Rs 21,016 crore even as profit from continuing operations showed a moderate growth of 3% to Rs 5,155 crore.

The company cited sharp escalation in key input materials (edible oil, wheat, maida, potato, cocoa, leaf tobacco, pulpwood etc.), especially in the second half of the year as the reason for weak profit growth.

The hotel business, which was demerged into ITCHL from 1 January 2025, was reported as ‘Discontinued Operations’ in the financial results for the year ended 31st March 2025 in line with applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Profit after tax (PAT) from discontinued operations during the quarter was Rs 14,652 crore, taking the company’s total profit to Rs 19,405 crore during the quarter. Overall net profit for FY25 (including profit from discontinued operations) stood at Rs 35,196 crore. The full-year revenue grew by 10.2% to Rs 84,142 crore.

FMCG revenue during the quarter rose by 3.7% in Q4 and 4.8% for the full year. Atta, spices, snacks, frozen snacks, dairy, premium personal wash, homecare and agarbatti were the major drivers for the FMCG segment during the year.

Revenue from cigarette business was up 7.1% YoY and PBIT up 4.9% for the full year. In Q4, revenue was up 6.0%, while PBIT was up 4.0%.

Agri business segment led by leaf tobacco, value-added agri products and rice exports saw 25% increase in full year revenue and 18% growth in Q4.

The company said that the paperboards, paper and packaging segment remains impacted due to low priced Chinese and Indonesian supplies in global markets including India. Further subdued realisation and surge in domestic wood prices continue to weigh on margins.