Will infuse more equity if needed: IndusInd promoter

The promoters of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank have assured investors and depositors that they remain committed to supporting the bank if there is a need for more equity infusion.

“Though the Capital Adequacy of the bank is quite healthy, for business growth, should any further equity be required, IIHL, as the promoter of IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the Bank, as it has done over the past 30 years,” said Ashok P Hinduja, chairman, IndusInd International Holdings Limited, promoter of the bank.

IndusInd Bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the fourth quarter due to higher provisions to account for the derivative losses. This is the first time in 19 years the bank has reported quarterly losses.

The bank, however, maintains its balance sheet remains healthy after absorbing the impact of the derivative losses as its Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.24%, Provision Coverage Ratio at 70% and average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 118% with excess liquidity of Rs 39,600 crore. Net worth of the bank at Rs 62,532 crore in Q4FY25 was higher than Rs 61,445 crore in Q4FY24.