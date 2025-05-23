Ashok Leyland reports 32.4% increase in net profit in Q4 of FY25 compared to same quarter a year earlier

Commercial vehicle (CV) major Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 1,130.09 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4 FY25), a 32.4% increase from the Rs 853.41 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24). The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,695.65 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8.5% from Rs 13,542.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire year, Ashok Leyland reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,100.80 crore, up 24.8% compared to Rs 2,483.52 crore profit in FY24. The company’s board has approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 1 : 1.

"Given the company’s strong financial performance in the last three years, the board of directors has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue. This is on the back of two interim dividends announced for FY25 amounting to 625 per cent, or Rs 6.25 per share. With our unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and thrust in international operations, we are well-positioned for sustained and profitable growth," Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland, said.