‘No need for major changes in formula to calculate RBI dividend to govt’

NEW DELHI: Though the time for review of the Bimal Jalan Committee’s Economic Capital Framework (ECF), the formula which is used to decide the quantum of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) transfer of excess funds to the government, has come up, the government does not see a pressing need to make major changes to the framework.

“The mechanism has worked well so far, and if at all only minor tweaks would be enough for now,” said a government source.

The framework was put in place by the Bimal Jalan Committee in 2019, and had suggested a review of the framework every five year. The RBI Central Board of Directors met last week to review the Framework.