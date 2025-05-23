Reliance, Adani, Vedanta announce major investments in Northeast India

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited has pledged to invest Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years in the Northeast, while the Adani Group has announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next decade in the northeastern states.

On the first day of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio will connect all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes in the region with Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted that Jio has already covered 90% of the region’s population, with over 5 million 5G subscribers, and aims to double that number by the end of this year.

“Jio has already covered 90% of the population, with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year. Jio’s priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes,” Ambani said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Enterprises, announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next 10 years, adding to the Rs 50,000 crore commitment made earlier this year in Assam. He said the company will focus on green energy (including hydro power and smart meters), power transmission, road construction, logistics, digital infrastructure, and skill development.