Reliance to invest ₹75,000 crore in northeast, link AI to schools, hospitals: Ambani

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio will connect all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes in the northeastern states with artificial intelligence (AI), said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries on Friday. Ambani, while speaking at the Rising Northeast Investor Summit 2025 in Delhi, also highlighted that Jio has already covered 90% of the region's population, with over 5 million 5G subscribers, and aims to double that number this year.

“Jio has already covered 90% of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year.

Jio’s priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises and homes,” said Ambani.

He also pledged to double Reliance’s investment in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, with a target of Rs. 75,000 crore. Reliance has already invested approximately Rs. 30,000 crore in the region over the past 40 years.