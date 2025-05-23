Reliance to invest ₹75,000 crore in northeast, link AI to schools, hospitals: Ambani

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio will connect all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes in the northeastern states with artificial intelligence (AI), said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries on Friday. Ambani, while speaking at the Rising Northeast Investor Summit 2025 in Delhi, also highlighted that Jio has already covered 90% of the region's population, with over 5 million 5G subscribers, and aims to double that number this year.
“Jio has already covered 90% of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year.
Jio’s priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises and homes,” said Ambani.
He also pledged to double Reliance’s investment in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, with a target of Rs. 75,000 crore. Reliance has already invested approximately Rs. 30,000 crore in the region over the past 40 years.
“In addition to creating over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, we aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in the North-East,” he said.
Reliance Retail plans to significantly increase its procurement of staples, fruits, and vegetables to boost farmers’ incomes. The company will also invest in factories to produce high-quality FMCG products and promote the region’s rich artisan economy.
Ambani also announced plans to greatly expand solar power generation in the region. “In line with this, we will convert the region’s vast Wasteland into Wealth-Land, by setting up 350 integrated Compressed Biogas plants,” he stated.
He further noted, “The North-East is a treasure-house of world-class talent in multiple sports. Reliance Foundation will work with all the eight states to set up Olympic Training Centres, which will prepare our Youth to be tomorrow’s medal-winners in Olympics”.