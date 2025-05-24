Tata Motors’ demerger to bring strategic clarity, create long-term returns for shareholders: Chairman

Tata Motors’ demerger process to split its Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles businesses (including EVs and Jaguar Land Rover) into two independently listed companies is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, said Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran in the company’s 80th Integrated Annual Report.

“The proposed demerger will bring greater strategic clarity and agility, enabling a more focused approach to execution and value creation, delivering superior experiences for customers, rewarding careers for employees, and long-term returns for shareholders,” Chandrasekaran said.

He added, “Enabling corporate actions to streamline the capital structure of the company and enhance its operational focus gathered pace during the year with the successful delisting of its DVRs and the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd. with Tata Capital Ltd. In early FY26, your company’s shareholders approved the demerger which is expected to be effective during the second half of 2025, with shareholders receiving equivalent shares in both entities.”