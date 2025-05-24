Why Apple is expanding iPhone production in India despite Trump’s objections

CHENNAI: Apple’s contract manufacturer for iPhone production, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company—better known as Foxconn—announced earlier this week that it is moving forward with a $1.5 billion display module plant in India. The announcement, made through an exchange filing at the London Stock Exchange, came just a few days after former US President Donald Trump publicly criticised Apple’s strategy to expand iPhone production outside the US. He later proposed a 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured abroad—a move that appears more transactional than practical.

Foxconn stated it will invest $1.49 billion in one of its Indian subsidiaries, Yuzhan Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd. The new facility is expected to be established in Tamil Nadu, where Foxconn already operates a large iPhone production unit.

Industry experts view this as a strategic move driven by sharp economic calculations. “Apple should continue scaling operations in India, leveraging government incentives and supply chain growth, while maintaining minimal production in the US for optics and political goodwill,” they say.

Here is a comparative analysis of India and the US in the context of Foxconn’s recent move:

The Strategy

India presents a cost-effective, incentive-driven, and geopolitically strategic environment for iPhone manufacturing. While US political figures such as Donald Trump express concerns over production moving offshore, the realities of cost, labor, and supply chain economics heavily favor India.

Apple’s latest $1.5 billion investment in India underscores its intent to scale up operations there, especially given the absence of equivalent-scale investments in the US. Currently, India accounts for approximately 15% of Apple’s global iPhone production, while the US contributes only a small fraction.