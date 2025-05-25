Tata Motors paid Rs 38,892 crore in global taxes in FY25

Tata Motors paid Rs 38,892 crore in total global tax and other contributions for FY25, marking a marginal decline from Rs 39,344 crore in FY24, according to its inaugural Tax Transparency Report 2024–25.

The report indicates a stable 9% tax-to-revenue ratio for both financial years. Direct contributions including corporate taxes and duties fell to Rs 25,766 crore (66.25% of the total) in FY25 from Rs 29,199 crore (74.21%) in FY24. Meanwhile, indirect contributions such as withholding and payroll taxes rose to Rs 12,189 crore (31.34%) from Rs 9,284 crore (23.60%). Other contributions, covering social security and pension fund payments, increased slightly to Rs 937 crore.

Segment-wise, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) contributed Rs 15,379 crore in direct taxes in FY25, down from Rs 19,345 crore in FY24. Tata Commercial and Passenger Vehicles reported Rs 9,541 crore in direct contributions, while other businesses contributed Rs 846 crore. The decline in JLR’s contribution reflects evolving operational dynamics and market conditions.