Delhi HC dismisses KAL Airways' Rs 1300 crore compensation claim against SpiceJet

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by KAL Airways Pvt Ltd and businessman Kalanithi Maran, seeking over ₹1,300 crore in damages from budget airline SpiceJet Ltd. This judgment marks the culmination of a prolonged legal battle involving claims related to non-issuance of warrants and preference shares during a 2015 stake transfer agreement.

The appeal was filed against earlier decisions that had rejected the same claim. An Arbitral Tribunal comprising three retired Supreme Court judges initially rejected the damages claim. Following this, a Single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court later upheld the tribunal’s findings.

According to a Supreme Court lawyer, who is familiar with the development, the most recent appeal, now dismissed by the High Court, was the final legal attempt by Maran and KAL Airways to claim ₹1,323 crore in compensation.

In 2010, Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways acquired a 58.46% controlling stake in SpiceJet, up from 37.7%.

In February 2015, the stake was transferred back to Ajay Singh, SpiceJet’s original founder, under a revival agreement.

Maran and KAL Airways alleged they had paid ₹679 crore for warrants and preference shares that were never issued, triggering arbitration.