Delhi HC dismisses Kalanithi Maran's appeal seeking Rs 1,300 crore from SpiceJet

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court dismissed KAL Airways and businessman Kalanithi Maran’s appeal seeking over Rs 1,300 crore in damages from SpiceJet. The appeal was previously rejected by an Arbitral Tribunal and later by a Single-Judge Bench of the High Court.

“These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then the Delhi High Court. It is important to clarify that KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran initially sought damages of more than Rs 1300 crore during the arbitration proceedings. These claims were thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges,” said SpiceJet on Monday.

Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the Single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was also rejected by the court, added SpiceJet. The ruling, dated May 23, 2025, was disclosed by the airline in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The dispute between the two parties date back to February 2015 when Maran and KAL Airways had transferred their 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to Singh for Rs 2.