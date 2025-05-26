Groww files paper to go public, seeks to raise up to $1 billion in IPO

MUMBAI: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of brokerage free stock broking firm Groww, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) estimated to be in the range of $700 million to $1 billion through a confidential pre-filing route, said sources aware with the development.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Groww's effort to go public in India comes after it re-domiciled from the United States to India last year in November.

In a major boost to its listing plans, Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) earlier this month to acquire a 2.14% stake in the company. As per reports, the pre-IPO funding could take Groww’s valuation to around $6.5-7 billion.