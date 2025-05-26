Markets: What to expect today

Business

Strong global cues are likely to buoy investor sentiment at the opening bell.
CHENNAI: Indian stock market, based on current technical indicators, market sentiment, and global cues, is poised for a positive opening on Monday, May 26. Here is a detailed outlook for Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty:

Global & Domestic Cues

Strong global cues are likely to buoy investor sentiment at the opening bell. Trading around 24,930, showing a 50-point premium over the previous Nifty close, indicating a positive opening.

The Sensex closed on Friday with 769.09 points (0.95%) up at 81,721.08, and Nifty 50 with 243.45 points (0.99%) higher at 24,853.15. While India VIX dropped to 17.16, indicating reduced volatility.

Sensex Outlook

The index is comfortably trading above its 20-day SMA, confirming bullish momentum. Strong reversal formation on daily charts.

Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 82,300 (Immediate), 82,700 – 83,600 (Post-breakout)

Support: 80,900 and 80,500 (Short term). A break below 80,500 could trigger declines to 80,300 and further down to 79,700.

Sentiment: Bullish Bias, but traders should monitor 80,500 as a trend-deciding support.

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily chart; holding above 21-DEMA (~24,480). Resilience at key supports indicates strength. Analysts predict an intact uptrend.

Open Interest (OI) Data:

Resistance: 25,000 and 25,500 (Call writing zone)

Support: 24,500 (Strong put writing)

Trading Range: Likely between 24,500 – 25,100 in the near term.

Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 24,960, 25,050 → breakout could extend to 25,200 – 25,250

Support: 24,750, 24,660; critical support near 24,480 (21-DEMA)

Sentiment: Neutral to Positive, with a breakout bias above 25,000.

Bank Nifty Prediction

Ended at 55,398.25 (+0.83%), forming a doji candle with a bullish lower shadow.

Retested prior rally levels, retracing only 38.2%, indicating shallow pullback and bullish undertone.

Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 55,700 (Immediate), breakout above this can test 56,000 and lead to new highs.

Support: 54,630 (21-DEMA), 54,000 – 53,500 (Major support zone)

Sentiment: Positive, likely to test upper consolidation range (55,800–56,000) with bullish momentum intact.

Strategy & Recommendations

For Traders:

Nifty 50: Watch for a breakout above 25,000. Trade within the range of 24,500–25,100 until confirmed breakout.

Sensex: Positive bias as long as above 80,900. Quick rallies likely if 82,300 is breached.

Bank Nifty: Buy-on-dips approach favored. Strong support at 54,000.

For Investors:

Accumulate quality stocks during 3–10% dips, especially in sectors showing strength like BFSI, IT, and Auto.

Mid- and long-term investors can maintain a bullish stance.

Risk Factors

Volatility: Though easing, India VIX above 17 still warrants caution.

Resistance Nearing: Key indices are approaching resistance zones, and any negative global or domestic cue could trigger pullbacks.

Event Triggers: Watch for global macroeconomic news or geopolitical developments.

Final Takeaway

According to market watchers, the outlook remains optimistic for today , supported by technical strength and global sentiment. Nifty and Bank Nifty are approaching key resistance levels, and a breakout can drive short-term rallies. Until then, trade cautiously within established ranges.

Indian markets opening

