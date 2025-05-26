Markets: What to expect today

CHENNAI: Indian stock market, based on current technical indicators, market sentiment, and global cues, is poised for a positive opening on Monday, May 26. Here is a detailed outlook for Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty:

Global & Domestic Cues

Strong global cues are likely to buoy investor sentiment at the opening bell. Trading around 24,930, showing a 50-point premium over the previous Nifty close, indicating a positive opening.

The Sensex closed on Friday with 769.09 points (0.95%) up at 81,721.08, and Nifty 50 with 243.45 points (0.99%) higher at 24,853.15. While India VIX dropped to 17.16, indicating reduced volatility.

Sensex Outlook

The index is comfortably trading above its 20-day SMA, confirming bullish momentum. Strong reversal formation on daily charts.

Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 82,300 (Immediate), 82,700 – 83,600 (Post-breakout)

Support: 80,900 and 80,500 (Short term). A break below 80,500 could trigger declines to 80,300 and further down to 79,700.

Sentiment: Bullish Bias, but traders should monitor 80,500 as a trend-deciding support.

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily chart; holding above 21-DEMA (~24,480). Resilience at key supports indicates strength. Analysts predict an intact uptrend.

Open Interest (OI) Data:

Resistance: 25,000 and 25,500 (Call writing zone)

Support: 24,500 (Strong put writing)

Trading Range: Likely between 24,500 – 25,100 in the near term.

Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 24,960, 25,050 → breakout could extend to 25,200 – 25,250

Support: 24,750, 24,660; critical support near 24,480 (21-DEMA)

Sentiment: Neutral to Positive, with a breakout bias above 25,000.