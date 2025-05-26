Medium enterprises face severe credit scarcity: NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI: Medium enterprises face severe challenges in accessing credit as the credit demand gap for the segment has reached $10 billion in 2024, showed a Niti Aayog report on Monday.

The report says there are no government schemes that address the working capital needs of Medium enterprises, which account for only 0.3% of all registered MSMEs, but contribute nearly 40% of MSME exports.

The report further says that MEs receive less priority sector loans, compared to micro enterprises, and the rate of loan is 4% higher for medium enterprises than for large corporations.

To address the funding issue, Niti Aayog suggests the introduction of a working capital financing scheme linked to enterprise turnover; a Rs 5-crore credit card facility at market rates, and expedited fund disbursal mechanisms through retail banks, overseen by the Ministry of MSME.

The report underscores other challenges faced by medium enterprises, including limited adoption of advanced technologies, inadequate R&D support, lack of sectoral testing infrastructure, and a mismatch between training programmes and enterprise needs.