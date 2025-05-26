Mid-tier IT companies offer better hikes, incentives over top peers

BENGALURU: In the past few years, the majority of employees of top-tier IT services companies have received their wage hikes in single digit (4% to 9%), and only top performers have received double-digit hikes.

However, when it comes to wage hikes, generally, mid-sized IT firms such as Coforge, KPIT have provided better hikes (mostly in double-digit) over their larger counterparts.

Though it depends on top performers and specialisation, HR experts say mid-sized companies are growing faster in niche areas and so they offer better hikes.

"Mid-tier IT companies are offering slightly better salary hikes compared to the top IT companies. On average, mid-tier companies have offered 9–11% hikes, while top-tier companies have mostly stayed around 5–8%. This is because mid-sized companies are growing faster in niche areas like cloud, data, and cybersecurity, and need to pay more to attract and keep skilled employees. Also, their salary base is lower, so a 10% hike doesn’t hurt their margins as much. On the other hand, large IT companies are more cautious due to global uncertainties and their focus on keeping profits stable," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

She added that most IT companies have had single-digit salary increments, mostly due to cost pressures. Salary is the biggest expense in IT services, and organisations with lakhs and lakhs of employees, even a small hike, add up to a big number.