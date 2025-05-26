Rakesh Gangwal to sell 3.4 per cent stake in IndiGo for Rs 6,800 crore

InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust will offload another 3.4% stake worth at least Rs 6,831 crore in the airline on Tuesday, according to sources. Currently, Gangwal and the family trust together hold about 13.5% in IndiGo.

Under the proposed transaction, up to 1.32 crore equity shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs 5,175 per share. The floor price is at a 4.5% discount compared to the closing price of Rs 5,420 per share on Monday.

Investment banking firms Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company and J P Morgan India are the placement agents for the fresh stake sale.