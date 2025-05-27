BSNL posts second consecutive quarterly profits in 18 years

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 280 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking its second consecutive profitable quarter—something the company has achieved for the first time in nearly two decades.

In the same period a year ago, BSNL had posted a loss of Rs 849 crore. This turnaround follows a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter, which was the company’s first return to profitability since 2007. “For the first time in 18 years — back-to-back quarterly net profits. Not just operating profits or positive margins, but actual net profit on a quarterly basis for the second time in a row since 2007,” said Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Despite this notable progress, the overall loss for FY25 stood at Rs 2,247 crore. However, this reflects a significant 58 percent improvement from the Rs 5,370 crore loss reported in FY24, suggesting a continuing trend toward financial stability. BSNL’s operating revenue rose 7.8% to Rs 20,841 crore in FY25, up from Rs 19,330 crore the previous year. Total income grew by 10% year-on-year to Rs 23,427 crore, compared to Rs 21,302 crore in FY24. Within its business segments, revenue from mobility services, including interconnect usage charges, increased by 6% to Rs 7,499 crore. The Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) segment posted a 10% rise to Rs 2,923 crore, while leased lines and enterprise services saw a modest gain of 3.5%, generating Rs 4,096 crore during the year.