Govt reinstate duty remission scheme for SEZs

Operational since 1st January 2021, the RoDTEP scheme is designed to reimburse exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies that are not otherwise refunded under any other existing scheme. The scheme intends to compensate all central, state and local taxes levied on the exported products.

RoDTEP is compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The commerce ministry informed that total disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs. 57,976.78 crore as of 31 March 2025, underscoring its significant role in supporting India's merchandise exports.

For 2025–26, the Government has allocated Rs. 18,233 crore under the scheme.

“The reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government’s continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive, and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth,” says the commerce ministry.

However, Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trust Research Initiative (GTRI), the government’s stop-and-start approach to RoDTEP undermines the scheme’s purpose.

“Although RoDTEP is a WTO-compliant way to refund embedded duties paid by exporters, its repeated withdrawal for AA holders, EOUs, and SEZs creates serious uncertainty. Exporters struggle to price products or plan long-term deals when they cannot rely on steady refunds,” he says.