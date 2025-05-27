JioBlackRock AMC gets Sebi approval for MF business

NEW DELHI: JioBlackRock Asset Management, the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and global investment giant BlackRock, has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to begin its mutual fund operations.

The venture aims to disrupt India’s asset management landscape by combining JFSL’s deep local market insights and digital-first approach with BlackRock’s global investment expertise and cutting-edge risk management technology, including its proprietary Aladdin platform.

Jio Financial in a media statement said that key differentiators for all investors of the JioBlackRock Asset Management offering will include competitive and transparent pricing and innovative products, supported by the application of BlackRock’s pre-eminent risk management expertise.

Isha Ambani, Non-Executive Director at JFSL, highlighted the venture’s mission to democratise investing, saying; “Our partnership with BlackRock is a powerful combination of global investment expertise and Jio’s digital-first innovation. Together, we are committed to making investing simple, accessible, and inclusive for every Indian.”