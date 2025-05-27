US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo to invest $100k each in 10 Indian startups

BENGALURU: US-based early-stage venture capital firm Expert Dojo on Tuesday launched an India-dedicated startup cohort. As part of this, it will invest $100,000 each in over 10 startups across sectors such as technology, AI, EV and B2B.

The aim of this cohort is to support Indian founders facing challenges like limited access to global capital, lack of international mentorship, and restricted market reach, the firm said.

This launch follows Expert Dojo’s earlier announcement of a $15 million India-focused fund, with plans to deploy in 20–25 early-stage startups by FY 2026. While the fund is sector-agnostic, it will focus on high-potential areas like fintech, SaaS, B2B, and AI, helping founders scale beyond borders.

This cohort will help early-stage startups strengthen their business models, enter new markets, and move quickly toward raising their next funding round.