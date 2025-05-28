Data centres to attract investments worth $20-25 billion in next 5-6 years: Report

BENGALURU: With an increase in adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) and the surge in demand for digital and cloud services, the country's data centre (DC) market has scaled up significantly, and will cross 4,500 MW by 2030 from the current capacity of 1,263 MW.

Also, in the next five to six years, amidst massive adoption of cloud computation and AI in the country, data centres are likely to attract investments to the tune of $20-25 billion.

The recent Colliers’ report 'The digital backbone: Data centre growth prospects in India' states that Mumbai and Chennai cumulatively hold close to two-thirds of the DC capacity.

Mumbai continued to account for the majority of the DC capacity with 41% share, followed by Chennai & Delhi NCR at 23% & 14%, respectively. This rapid expansion in capacity has resulted in an over three-fold increase in real estate footprint over the last 6-7 years, across the top seven DC markets of the country, taking it to 16 million sq ft as of April 2025, the report added.

On the supply front, India has witnessed 859 MW of capacity addition across the top seven primary DC markets since the beginning of 2020. In terms of geographical spread, 44% of the new supply since 2020 was concentrated in Mumbai. This was followed by Chennai and Delhi NCR which together accounted for 42% of the capacity addition from 2020.