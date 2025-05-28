India equity markets open flat despite positive cues from Asian peers

CHENNAI: India equity markets opened on a cautious note Wednesday, with key benchmarks showing mild weakness despite broadly positive cues from Asian peers. The BSE Sensex slipped 52 points to trade near 75,850, while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 14 points to around 23,050 in early Indian trade.

Market Snapshot:

Broader market trend: Mixed; midcaps and smallcaps relatively steady

Sectoral focus: IT and FMCG saw mild buying; banking remained under pressure

Global & Macro Factors:

Despite a firm start across most Asian markets—following gains on Wall Street—global headwinds are tempering risk appetite in India:

Rising US Treasury yields signal concerns over sticky inflation and a potentially prolonged high interest rate environment.

U.S.-EU trade tensions have resurfaced, triggering caution among global investors.

Institutional Activity:

A key positive driver has been the resurgence in foreign portfolio investment (FPI):

May FPI inflows touched ₹14,429 crore — the highest in 8 months, as per NSDL data.

Easing geopolitical concerns, a weaker US dollar, and robust domestic earnings are underpinning this trend.

Analysts say that while external cues are supportive, lingering global uncertainties are keeping markets range-bound.

They also highlight India’s robust macroeconomic footing, pointing to its rise as the 4th largest economy globally. He projects an earnings CAGR of 14–17% over the next 3–5 years, suggesting strong medium-term fundamentals despite near-term consolidation.

Outlook:

Markets may continue to consolidate in the near term, digesting the earnings season and global cues. All eyes remain on FPI trends, macro data releases, and central bank commentary from the US and Europe.