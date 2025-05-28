IndiGo to launch 18 daily flights from Navi Mumbai Airport, target 140 by Nov 2026

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline - IndiGo - and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the largest operator of PPP airports in India have joined hands to smoothen commercial flight services from the soon-to-be operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

IndiGo will operate 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from NMIA to over 15 cities from day one, making it the first airline to commit to operating from NMIA at the start of commercial operations.

This will be increased to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by November ’25, and further scaled up to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMS) by March ’26. By November ’26, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs) including 30 international departures.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said that IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and the alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps.