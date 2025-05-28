Pioneer expands R&D centre in Bengaluru, plans to start in-car product manufacturing in India by 2026

BENGALURU: Pioneer India Electronics, a subsidiary of Japan’s Pioneer Corporation, which is into car entertainment and mobility solutions, on Wednesday inaugurated its new Research & Development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru. The company said it is strengthening its local footprint through R&D centres in Gurugram and Bengaluru and plans to begin in-car product manufacturing in India in 2026.

The Bengaluru R&D centre is designed to drive innovation across a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility technologies addressing the growing demand for smart, safe, and affordable mobility across developing and urban markets, senior executives said.

The centre will work closely with Pioneer's global network of R&D and engineering centers, focusing on the Automotive Vision & Sensing Technologies (dash cams, digital mirrors, 360° vision amongst other camera systems), Digital Cockpit & Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) and Connected solutions for two-wheelers, among others, they added.