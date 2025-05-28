Pioneer expands R&D centre in Bengaluru, plans to start in-car product manufacturing in India by 2026

BENGALURU: Pioneer India Electronics, a subsidiary of Japan’s Pioneer Corporation, which is into car entertainment and mobility solutions, on Wednesday inaugurated its new Research & Development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru. The company said it is strengthening its local footprint through R&D centres in Gurugram and Bengaluru and plans to begin in-car product manufacturing in India in 2026.
The Bengaluru R&D centre is designed to drive innovation across a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility technologies addressing the growing demand for smart, safe, and affordable mobility across developing and urban markets, senior executives said.
The centre will work closely with Pioneer's global network of R&D and engineering centers, focusing on the Automotive Vision & Sensing Technologies (dash cams, digital mirrors, 360° vision amongst other camera systems), Digital Cockpit & Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) and Connected solutions for two-wheelers, among others, they added.
“The launch of our Bengaluru R&D centre represents a critical step in our global growth strategy,” said Shiro Yahara, President and CEO, Pioneer Corporation. “India’s deep talent pool and dynamic mobility ecosystem make it an ideal base to drive innovation across vision, connectivity, and intelligent systems for vehicles of all kinds," he added.
“We are building a world-class R&D team in India to lead the development of future mobility solutions,” said Siva Subramanian, CEO, Pioneer Mobility AI & Connectivity Company (MAC).
As part of its expansion strategy, Pioneer is hiring across a wide range of engineering disciplines in India, including talent in embedded software, computer vision, cloud connectivity, mobile integration, and AI. The company plans to significantly scale up its R&D workforce in India in the coming months.
Since inception in 2008, it has offered a wide range of in-car products including stereos, speakers, subwoofers, dash cameras, and accessories tailored for Indian consumers.