Unlisted shares of NSE soar as IPO prospects brighten

Unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are witnessing strong demand in the unofficial market amid growing anticipation over its long-awaited public listing. On Tuesday, the shares surged as much as 27% in a single day, jumping from ₹1,775 to ₹2,250. The rally continued on Wednesday as well, with prices climbing to ₹2,300, marking a more than 50% gain in just five trading sessions.

With this surge, the NSE's unofficial market capitalization crossed ₹5.70 lakh crore, cementing its position among India's most valuable companies.

The sharp uptick follows reports that the exchange is nearing a 1,000-crore settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to resolve pending regulatory issues and revive its IPO plans. Additionally, limited supply in the unlisted market, strong financial performance, and attractive valuations are fueling investor interest.

"The NSE has always been a sought-after name in the unlisted space, thanks to its clear leadership, robust business model, and the critical role it plays in India’s financial infrastructure. But with such healthy FY25 performance, demand from investors has only intensified—leading to this milestone of crossing 100,000 shareholders," InCred Money said in a note. Vikaas M Sachdeva, managing director of Sundaram Alternatives, said, “The share price has risen exponentially. There is lot of institutional interest. Its IPO will be absorbed easily.”