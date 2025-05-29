EIL to diversify into power and semiconductor sector

State-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) is diversifying itself from oil and gas to other sectors, including the power sector, mining, nuclear power, and semiconductors, said chairman and managing director (CMD) Vartika Shukla.

Shukla, speaking at the fourth-quarter results, also mentioned that EIL is in talks with companies to build clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturers in the country. “We are in talks with three companies to provide clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturers,” said Shukla. In the year 2024-25, the engineering consultancy and project management company secured an order inflow of Rs 8,214 crore, which is an all-time high in EIL's journey so far, leading to a robust order book position standing at around Rs 12,400 crore.

The share of its diversified business segments has increased significantly, with around 36% of the order inflow shared by the energy-efficient infrastructure segment in the past fiscal. The contribution of order inflow from international businesses grew significantly, reaching around Rs 1,077 crore, the highest in the last decade.