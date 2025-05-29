EIL to diversify into power and semiconductor sector

State-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) is diversifying itself from oil and gas to other sectors, including the power sector, mining, nuclear power, and semiconductors, said chairman and managing director (CMD) Vartika Shukla.
Shukla, speaking at the fourth-quarter results, also mentioned that EIL is in talks with companies to build clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturers in the country. “We are in talks with three companies to provide clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturers,” said Shukla. In the year 2024-25, the engineering consultancy and project management company secured an order inflow of Rs 8,214 crore, which is an all-time high in EIL's journey so far, leading to a robust order book position standing at around Rs 12,400 crore.
The share of its diversified business segments has increased significantly, with around 36% of the order inflow shared by the energy-efficient infrastructure segment in the past fiscal. The contribution of order inflow from international businesses grew significantly, reaching around Rs 1,077 crore, the highest in the last decade.
The CMD also said that the company is in talks with players in the wind energy space to develop offshore wind projects. The focus on thermal power comes in the backdrop of government plans to add 80 GW of coal-based power generation capacity in the country by 2032 to meet the rising power demand, along with the ambitious energy transition goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.
Speaking of the plans in the nuclear space, Shukla said that the company has already entered the space and has also trained its workforce for the nuclear power sector. "We have moved the needle towards more engagement in the nuclear sector as well. We were present in the space when we did the Kudankulam project... we need to revisit that relationship. So, we have trained our people in BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre). We have built the competency within," she said.